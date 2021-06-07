Batista reacts to female WWE star photoshopping her head on his body

Asuka recently posted a photoshopped hybrid image with WWE veteran Batista on her official Twitter handle.

Asuka is currently signed to WWE RAW and has been doing well for herself on the brand for a long time. She is known for posting the most unusual images and videos on her official Twitter and Instagram handles.

Fans couldn't keep calm after Asuka posted a hilarious photoshopped hybrid image in her latest tweet. The Empress of Tomorrow photoshopped her face on the body of WWE legend Batista. The caption to the photo read: "This is real."

Check out the post below:

This is real pic.twitter.com/rhcAEFHJcO — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 6, 2021

Batista noticed the photoshopped image and had an epic reaction to the same:

I need to process this for awhile!😂 https://t.co/V5cqeXNNmf — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 7, 2021

Asuka's photoshop featuring Batista led to fans chiming in with amusing responses

Hilarity ensued after Asuka posted the photoshopped image with Batista and fans responded with their reactions to the former RAW Women's Champion's tweet. Check out some of the most notable tweets below:

No, this is real.

And I'm glad it is 😘😊 pic.twitter.com/OmPQ8kXL1X — Jenny (@Jenny_crumbles) June 6, 2021

Batistasuka — Kimberley Ford (@RoyaltyCanadian) June 6, 2021

Of course! That's what you will look like at Summerslam this year! 😊 — Jesse (@shinobikun5150) June 6, 2021

It's not a secret that Batista is a big fan of Asuka. The Animal has praised Asuka on various occasions in the past. He recently slammed WWE for Asuka's booking on RAW.

Asuka was involved in a feud with Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair on the road to WrestleMania Backlash back in May, when Asuka lost a singles match to Ripley mere days before the event and Batista wasn't happy about it at all.

Batista took to Instagram to share a comment on WWE's official post highlighting Asuka's loss to Ripley. Here's what Batista said in his comment:

Seriously? Jobbing out Asuka?! WTF?

So far, Asuka's main roster run has been a mixed bag. Her legendary undefeated streak came to an end at WrestleMania 34 where she lost a SmackDown Women's title match to Charlotte Flair. Asuka tasted title gold on multiple occasions following the big loss but many fans still felt that something was missing.

Asuka's RAW Women's title run in 2020-21 was a big let-down and the company was bashed for not using her to her fullest potential. She lost the belt to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37.

