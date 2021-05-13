"Seriously?"- Batista slams WWE for top female superstar's booking

WWE Legend Batista isn't happy with the company's booking of former RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

The Empress Of Tomorrow is currently involved in a three-way RAW Women's title feud with Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. The three women are set to collide in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania Backlash with the coveted belt on the line.

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Asuka take on Ripley in a singles match as part of the buildup to the Triple Threat affair at the upcoming pay-per-view.

The match ended with the RAW Women's Champion picking up a huge win over The Empress of Tomorrow and this didn't sit well with Batista.

Batista noticed a clip of Rhea's win over Asuka on WWE's official Instagram handle and took a major shot at the company with his comment. The Animal believes that WWE "jobbed out" Asuka on RAW and isn't happy about it one bit.

Here's the post in question as well as Batista's response to it:

Batista isn't happy with Asuka losing to Rhea Ripley on RAW

Batista has had nothing but praise for Asuka in the past

Batista has done it all in the squared circle and is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of the 21st century.

He has always been appreciative of the effort Asuka puts into her matches. Batista has praised the former Women's Champion on numerous occasions in the past.

Batista expressed his happiness at seeing Asuka win the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase last year and later receive the RAW Women's title from Becky Lynch.

The Man was on her way out of WWE due to her pregnancy and she vacated the belt to Asuka in the process. Batista tweeted out his reaction to Asuka becoming RAW Women's Champion and called her his hero.

The Nightmare, The Empress of Tomorrow and The Queen!



Rhea Ripley vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair Wallpaper



#WWE #WrestleManiaBacklash #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/scyB6fJGiS — Lucio Rodrigues (@LuRodriguesP1) May 6, 2021

Asuka lost the RAW Women's title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37 and has been feuding with The Nightmare and Charlotte Flair ever since.

These three women are all set to engage in a fierce battle at WrestleMania Backlash.

Do you think Asuka has a shot at winning the RAW Women's title this Sunday? Share your thoughts in the comments section!