Batista reacts to Mandy Rose revealing gruesome leg injury 

Batista and Mandy Rose

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to secure a spot in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the namesake PPV on May 10.

The closing moments of the bout saw Sonya Deville teasing a run-in, leading to Carmella picking up the win over Mandy. Following the match, Deville launched a ruthless attack on her former best friend, while yelling about how she is going to destroy Mandy Rose's life.

Mandy posted a photo of her bruised leg soon after, showing off the aftermath of the dastardly attack. Mandy Rose dubbed Sonya as being jealous and made it clear that she is in trouble. The tweet garnered a response from WWE legend Batista, who had some advice for Mandy.

Batista's reaction to Mandy Rose's injury

Batista stated that the caption she put up on her picture, "You're in trouble, you jealous b****", could have been better. He proceeded to suggest a bunch of other words Mandy Rose could have used to address Deville. Check out the exchange HERE.

Batista last wrestled at WrestleMania 35 against his mentor and former Evolution cohort, Triple H. He announced soon after that he is retiring from active competition.

Mandy and Sonya recently went their separate paths after being together for the entirety of their main roster run, which kicked off way back in late 2017.

The split happened after SmackDown's mystery hacker revealed that Sonya and Dolph Ziggler tricked Mandy and turned her against Otis.