Batista's possible match with 2-time WWE Champion could do big "box office business," according to legend (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently spoke about the possibility of a match between Bobby Lashley and Batista, if the latter were to return to WWE down the line.

The Animal was one of the biggest wrestling stars in the mid-2000s to early 2010s, before he made a transition to a successful acting career. As expected, owing to his movie commitments, Batista announced his retirement from the business following his last match at WrestleMania 35, against his career rival Triple H.

A few weeks back, The All-Mighty opened up about the Hollywood star in an interview, saying he wanted him to step back in the squared circle. He also expressed his desire to have a match with him if he were to return.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that Batista's Hollywood status has made his WWE return a highly anticipated one. He firmly believes if The Animal and Bobby Lashley were to be pitted against each other, they could make loads of money for the promotion.

"I think as Bill was saying earlier, Batista's popularity has really skyrocketed, and he's been gone for a while. So people are ready to see him. I think he and Bobby Lashley would certainly do some box office business. That would be one to see," said Teddy Long. [1:26 - 1:43]

Titus O'Neil on training with WWE legend Batista

A picture posted by Titus O'Neill of him and Batista training in jiu-jitsu in July became the talk of the town, as fans believed the latter was preparing for his in-ring return. Soon, on WWE's The Bump, O'Neil explained that The Animal is one of his closest friends and that he had invited him to join him to learn the martial arts form.

"So, Dave [Batista] is obviously one of my best friends. He's been my best friend prior me getting into the WWE. He gave me an opportunity to try to learn jiu-jitsu, and so I went training with him, fell in love with it," said Titus O'Neil.

While it remains to be seen if he ever makes an in-ring return, fans can expect Batista to soon be inducted into the coveted WWE Hall of Fame.

