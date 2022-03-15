Batista's three-word response to WWE Superstar using a similar entrance to him

Dave Bautista, also known as Batista, believes Rhea Ripley’s entrance has similarities to the entrance he used during his WWE career.

The six-time World Champion used to stomp his right foot before pretending to fire machine gun shots at the same time that pyrotechnics went off. Like the WWE legend, Ripley also stomps her right foot on the entrance ramp before motioning to the crowd.

In a recent Instagram post, WWE shared a video of Ripley’s new tag team entrance with Liv Morgan. Batista responded to the video by simply saying, “Seems familiar somehow.”

The Animal has been known to respond to WWE’s Instagram posts in the past. Last year, he accused the company of “jobbing out” Asuka after she lost a 12-minute match against Ripley on RAW.

The latest episode of RAW saw Morgan (with Ripley) defeat Queen Zelina (with Carmella) in two minutes and 55 seconds. The match featured a spot where a terrified Carmella ran away from Ripley and jumped into the arms of her fiancé Corey Graves at ringside.

What’s next for Batista and Rhea Ripley in WWE?

Batista was originally due to join the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, but his induction was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, he was also unable to join the elite group due to a scheduling conflict. It is currently unclear when the Hollywood star’s induction will finally occur.

Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, has featured regularly on RAW in the build-up to WrestleMania 38. She recently teamed up with Liv Morgan to defeat Carmella and Queen Zelina to earn a Women’s Tag Team Championship match at the event.

Carmella and Zelina vs. Morgan and Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 3. This will be the third year in a row that the Australian superstar has appeared in a title match at WrestleMania.

