×
Create
Notifications

Batista's three-word response to WWE Superstar using a similar entrance to him

Batista is a future WWE Hall of Famer
Batista is a future WWE Hall of Famer
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon 3
Modified Mar 15, 2022 05:33 PM IST
News

Dave Bautista, also known as Batista, believes Rhea Ripley’s entrance has similarities to the entrance he used during his WWE career.

The six-time World Champion used to stomp his right foot before pretending to fire machine gun shots at the same time that pyrotechnics went off. Like the WWE legend, Ripley also stomps her right foot on the entrance ramp before motioning to the crowd.

In a recent Instagram post, WWE shared a video of Ripley’s new tag team entrance with Liv Morgan. Batista responded to the video by simply saying, “Seems familiar somehow.”

The former WWE Superstar&#039;s response on Instagram
The former WWE Superstar's response on Instagram

The Animal has been known to respond to WWE’s Instagram posts in the past. Last year, he accused the company of “jobbing out” Asuka after she lost a 12-minute match against Ripley on RAW.

The latest episode of RAW saw Morgan (with Ripley) defeat Queen Zelina (with Carmella) in two minutes and 55 seconds. The match featured a spot where a terrified Carmella ran away from Ripley and jumped into the arms of her fiancé Corey Graves at ringside.

What’s next for Batista and Rhea Ripley in WWE?

We’re going to Mania!!! 🤘🏼🖤 https://t.co/t3XepKcNWg

Batista was originally due to join the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, but his induction was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, he was also unable to join the elite group due to a scheduling conflict. It is currently unclear when the Hollywood star’s induction will finally occur.

Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, has featured regularly on RAW in the build-up to WrestleMania 38. She recently teamed up with Liv Morgan to defeat Carmella and Queen Zelina to earn a Women’s Tag Team Championship match at the event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Carmella and Zelina vs. Morgan and Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 3. This will be the third year in a row that the Australian superstar has appeared in a title match at WrestleMania.

Edited by Colin Tessier
comments icon 3
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Is Rhea Ripley's entrance too similar to Batista's former entrance?

Yes

No

443 votes so far

comments icon3 comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी