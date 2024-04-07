Batista sends an emotional message during WWE WrestleMania 40 week

WWE veteran Batista sent out an emotional message during WrestleMania 40 week.

Batista's final run in the Stamford-based company was in 2018 when he reunited with Evolution for an appearance on SmackDown's 1000th episode. This led to the beginning of a storyline with Triple H, eventually leading to their No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35. The loss to The Game at The Grandest Stage of Them All was The Animal's final match.

On Instagram, Batista sent out a message dedicated to fans, hinting at how he missed performing in front of them:

"Happy #Wrestlemania weekend to the #WWEuniverse ..Miss you! Love you!!"

Check out Batista's Instagram post below:

Fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to see The Animal make a return to the Stamford-based promotion somewhere down the line.

Cody Rhodes wants Batista to return to WWE

After headlining Night One of WWE WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes is set to headline Night Two of The Show of Shows against Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In the lead-up to the show, Rhodes told ESPN that he wanted to see Batista return to the Stamford-based company. The American Nightmare briefly spoke about The Animal's "Drax" character from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

"Bryan [Danielson] is one of the most fun examples ever of a real, organic groundswell. I wish Batista would come back now because I felt so bad. Like, you're booing Batista. This is Drax [from Guardians of the Galaxy], right? He's such a lovable and wonderful character," Cody Rhodes said.

During his time in the Stamford-based company, Batista won the WWE Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship on four occasions. The 55-year-old star has also headlined several WrestleMania shows.

The Animal's first WrestleMania appearance was in 2005 when he defeated Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 21 to win the World Heavyweight Championship. At WrestleMania XXX in 2014, Batista was part of a Triple Threat main event involving Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, and Randy Orton. However, this time around, The Animal failed to walk out with the win, as Bryan became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

