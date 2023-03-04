Batista has a two-word reaction to his behind-the-scenes video with Asuka

Batista is a big fan of Asuka and he once again proved it with one of his recent comments on Instagram.

The Empress of Tomorrow recently returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble premium live event. She is set to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

In the lead-up to The Showcase of Immortals, WWE shared a behind-the-scenes video of Batista praising Asuka and calling her "awesome." Reiterating his point from the video, the WWE legend had a two-word reaction:

"She is," wrote Batista.

WWE star Shayna Baszler is interested in a match against Asuka

Shayna Baszler has expressed her interest in a match against Asuka. Throughout her career, Baszler has shared the ring with top stars both in and outside of WWE.

In the past, The Queen of Spades has also competed in Japan. She is also a former NXT Women's Champion, who is currently in an alliance with Ronda Rousey on SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Baszler stated that the two women could put together a different type of match compared to the other superstars. Baszler said:

"You know, we've talked about ring styles and stuff, I think that Asuka and I could put on a different-looking match than anybody else. We kind of come from like the same family tree. So I think our toolbox of things that we can use on each other, we've got to dig a little bit deeper there than we would with anyone else. I think it would be great."

The Japanese star had a solid outing during the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match but was unable to win the entire thing. She eventually won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to confirm her spot as the #1 contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania.

