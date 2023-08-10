Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, and other WWE stars react after Rhea Ripley announces engagement

Current champion in WWE, Rhea Ripley has announced her engagement to AEW's Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy). The Judgment Day star took to Instagram to make the announcement and shared the news with her fans.

She posted a picture of herself with Murphy, saying a "Thousand times yes", with Murphy recieving a kiss on his cheek from Rhea.

Ripley has become an extremely important presence in WWE over the past year. Her on-screen storyline with Dominik Mysterio has helped both stars and everyone concerned. She is also quite popular among other stars, with her equation alongside Damian Priest, Cathy Kelley, Samantha Irvin, etc. all being highlighted.

Now, multiple WWE Superstars have taken to her comments in the announcement to congratulate the superstar for her engagement.

Cathy Kelley was overcome, sharing that she had become emotional. Meanwhile, Maxxine Dupri commented that she was extremely happy for Ripley.

Meanwhile, other top names including Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Bronson Reed, Samantha Irvin, and Roxanne Perez all congratulated the star on her engagement.

WWE Superstars shared their love for Rhea Ripley in the comments

With Rhea Ripley engaged it remains to be seen if she appears on RAW or if she takes a small week away from WWE. However, given the time till RAW, she's likely to be back on the show by then.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here