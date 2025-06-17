Bayley allegedly stopped talking to WWE veteran backstage at RAW

WWE Superstar Bayley allegedly refused to talk to a wrestling legend backstage at Monday Night RAW this week.

As she made her entrance on the show, Michael Cole revealed that he had a brief conversation with The Role Model backstage. The Voice of WWE then said that she stopped talking once she realised it was him and not Corey Graves.

This is part of her in-character rivalry with Cole, which began in 2020 when she was a heel. The former WWE Women's Champion even called him out during her promo, as the fans cheered for her.

"I spoke to Bayley a bit earlier today. She said 'You ain't seen nothing yet.' She did (speak to me) and then she realised it wasn't (Corey Graves) and she stopped," said Michael Cole.

With that being said, Michael Cole was on Bayley's side on RAW. She challenged Becky Lynch to a Women's Intercontinental Championship match, which ended up becoming official for next Monday's episode of the red brand.

The Role Model had another backstage conversation during RAW, this time with Lyra Valkyria. The latter teased a heel turn as part of her pursuit to regain the Women's Intercontinental Title. It remains to be seen what will happen between the two of them and Becky Lynch.

