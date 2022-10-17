Bayley asked to "eat glass" by fan in incident at WWE live event 

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bayley didn't have the most pleasant experience at a recent live event in Topeka. During the event, it appears a young child told Bayley to "eat glass."

In WWE events, wrestlers tend to interact with the crowd far more as the show is not being broadcast and may even break character. Bayley found herself the target of an odd demand by a fan during an event.

Bayley tweeted about the incident that took place at the WWE event in Topeka. She shared that a kid had asked her to "eat glass" and demanded that parents raise their children properly.

Eating glass would naturally cause a lot of intestinal issues for anyone. There is even a myth perpetuated by stories and novels that ground glass can be used as a poison to kill someone. While ground glass may not be used to poison or kill someone, eating glass can still be unpleasant and could cause issues for the person.

The Role Model, startled by the demand from the kid, addressed him, but the child sat down while looking her in the eyes. He then smiled and did not respond.

"I then politely responded, “do you realize what that would actually do to me?!??” He stared me right in the eyes, smiled, and sat down. #wwetopeka," The Role Model wrote.

Raise your children better for goodness sakes!!!

#wwetopeka Tonight a kid told me to eat glass!!!!!!Raise your children better for goodness sakes!!!

Bayley has not had the best fortune with kids at WWE events recently

The Role Model has not had the best fortune at WWE events recently.

In a video shared by fans, the star had several verbal altercations with a kid at an event in Sioux City, Iowa. The kid told the former women's champion what he thought of her, and she got in the kid's face. She replied that since he hated her so much, she was going to win the title to spite him.

The former champion would later go on Twitter to share that she felt that kids were "out of control" nowadays and that she was sad to see.

The former champion would later go on Twitter to share that she felt that kids were "out of control" nowadays and that she was sad to see.

The Role Model is currently feuding against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and challenged her unsuccessfully for the title at Extreme Rules in a Ladder match.

