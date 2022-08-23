Bayley asked for retired WWE legend's permission to use popular move

Bayley's return to WWE has been met with praise and anticipation - perhaps because she didn't come alone. WWE legend Victoria recently revealed that Bayley asked her for permission to adopt an in-ring move she was famous for.

Victoria, aka Lisa Marie Varon, competed in WWE for over eight years before having a stint with Impact Wrestling (fka TNA). While it wasn't a bad stint, things ended on bad terms and Victoria ended up appreciating WWE a lot more after it happened.

In an interview on Alyx's World, Victoria revealed that the Grand Slam Champion met her twice when she was 11 and 14:

“I met Bayley twice when she was a little girl, in line as an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old, saying ‘I’m gonna be a Diva,'” Victoria said. “You know how many times we hear that from fans? … They have no idea how hard it is to get in the business and how you sacrifice and are away from your family. They think it’s a piece of cake." (H/T RSN)

She then revealed that the former Champion texted her to ask her to use the Spider-Web aka Sidewalk Slam:

“She was such a big fan of mine. She actually texted me the other day. ‘Hey, do you mind if I take your spinning Sidewalk Slam?’ And I go ‘The Spider-Web? I’d be honored. I’d be so honored.’... I wouldn’t be offended if anybody took [my finishing move] the Widow’s Peak. I’m not in the business anymore. It’s an homage to me, because they watched me. But Bayley is one that is just so kind and giving.”

You can watch the full interview below:

Bayley wrestled her first match in over a year on RAW

On August 22, The Role Model faced off against hometown superstar and SmackDown Star Aliyah in Toronto, Canada.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Grand Slam Champion picked up the win against Aliyah in her first match in over a year. August 24th, 2020 was the last time she wrestled on RAW, which meant that we were two days shy of two years since she competed on the red brand.

