Bayley asks a current WWE Superstar not to get "offended" and it's not a Damage CTRL member

Bayley took to social media to send a message to WWE and current Monday Night RAW star, Indi Hartwell.

Hartwell is currently in a tag team with Candice LeRae, who in recent weeks has shown signs of a potential heel turn. On this week's RAW, LeRae and Hartwell will team up for a tag team match against Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri.

On Twitter/X, a fan labeled Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez as Bayley's "wrestling daughters," which caught the attention of Hartwell. The 27-year-old's reaction caught The Role Model's attention, and she responded with a five-word message.

"That’s Jacy," wrote Hartwell.

"Don’t get so offended Indi," responded Bayley.

Check out Bayley's response:

Bayley opened up about her upcoming WWE Women's Title match against IYO SKY

Bayley recently discussed her upcoming Women's Championship Match against IYO SKY. At WrestleMania 40, The Role Model will challenge her former Damage CTRL stablemate.

Speaking on NFL Total Access, the former Damage CTRL leader explained why this year's WrestleMania is set to be one of the grandest WWE shows of all time. She briefly discussed her upcoming match against The Genius of the Sky. Bayley said:

"WrestleMania is always so exciting. It’s the most special time of the year. That’s our Super Bowl. It’s always to me felt like it’s on another planet, even since I was a kid," she said. "This WrestleMania in particular, WrestleMania 40, this is the hottest WWE has ever been. We have The Rock coming back, we have everybody. To be a part of this gigantic show, WrestleMania 40, that’s been going on for four decades, is insane. So the fact that I have a marquee match for a championship in a very personal, emotional story that I kind of created with the beginning of Damage CTRL with IYO SKY, it’s a huge honor, I don’t take it lightly, and I can’t wait to walk out as WWE Women’s Champion because this is history right here,"

Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and eventually challenged SKY for her championship after being betrayed by Damage CTRL.

