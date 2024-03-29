Bayley, Becky Lynch, and popular WWE star are two-time champion's dream opponents for WrestleMania

The landscape of WWE was changed forever when Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey broke the stigma and headlined WrestleMania 35. A popular star recently named The Man, The Role Model, and Cora Jade as her dream opponents for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Roxanne Perez has found a new attitude on the developmental brand after losing out on several opportunities to reclaim the WWE NXT Women's Championship. However, The Prodigy is confident about becoming a two-time champion in the coming months.

Today, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion appeared on WWE Deutschland. She was asked which stars she would like to face at The Show of Shows in the distant future and she named Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Cora Jade as her dream opponents.

"Well, earlier, I did say Bayley. The other would probably be Becky Lynch. I would love to face Becky Lynch at a WrestleMania or Cora Jade. We have unfinished business. So, one day, I think that we could squash all of it at WrestleMania," she said. (From 28:25 to 28:45)

Roxanne Perez and Becky Lynch almost crossed paths on WWE NXT

Last year, Becky Lynch returned to the developmental brand for a short stint to check off an accomplishment from her bucket list, which was to win the NXT Women's Championship.

She won the title after dropping Tiffany Stratton with a Manhandle Slam and became the Women's Grand Slam Champion. Later, she headlined NXT No Mercy 2023 against The Buff Barbie and won again.

After the event, The Man almost crossed paths with The Prodigy as the latter came out to challenge the champion. However, she was interrupted by Indi Hartwell and Lyra Valkyria, who also wanted to become the challengers for the title.

The three stars faced off in a Triple Threat match, and Perez lost her opportunity after Kiana James interfered in the match. In the end, Lyra Valkyria won the match and dethroned Becky Lynch at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

