WWE Hall of Famer takes a massive shot at Bayley

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley engaged in an entertaining exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, as both stars took shots at each other.

It all started with Beth Phoenix sharing a picture from her gym with two championship belts in the background, captioning it "Perspective." The Role Model quickly noticed this post and replied to the tweet. She reminded the WWE Hall of Famer that she had been challenging her for months, but Phoenix only came back when she was out injured.

"I challenged you for months," wrote Bayley. "And you come back while I’m injured. Now THATS perspective!!!!!!!!!!! Hahahahaha I feel so good."

Phoenix didn't take long to reply, as she fired a shot back at the former champion. She shared two pictures, one with Bayley flexing her muscles, and the other of Phoenix hitting her with her finisher Glam Slam at WrestleMania 35. In the post, she stated that the first picture refers to The Role Model when she tweets, and the second one represents Bayley when they face off in the ring.

What's the latest on Bayley's WWE return status?

The Role Model has been away from WWE television for several months now. She suffered in July 2021 during a training session at the WWE Performance Center, and the renowned star has been recovering ever since.

Fans are hoping to see her return at WWE Royal Rumble in the women's Rumble match. According to the latest report by Dave Meltzer, she is most likely to return in February or March ahead of WrestleMania 38. But Meltzer also noted that it isn't strictly impossible for The Role Model to appear at the premium live event.

As for Beth Phoenix, the WWE Hall of Famer is set to compete at the Royal Rumble in a mixed tag team match. She will team up with her husband and WWE Hall of Famer Edge to take on The Miz and Maryse.

What do you think about Phoenix's exchange with The Role Model? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

