Top WWE star could return before WrestleMania; Sasha Banks' future - Reports

Sasha Banks will most likely return to WWE before WrestleMania 38. Her former on-screen ally, Bayley, could also make an in-ring comeback soon as per the latest reports.

Banks suffered a foot injury earlier this month, and the company stated she wouldn't compete for six to eight weeks. Meanwhile, a torn ACL is why Bayley hasn't been seen in action since June 2021.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had plans for a SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks prior to the latter's unexpected injury. While The Legit Boss is expected to return before this year's WrestleMania event, higher-ups could reportedly go for a different creative direction upon her return.

Meltzer noted the following about Banks and Bayley's WWE statuses:

"Bayley’s return from reconstructive surgery could be as early as February but is more likely March. Banks’ return is also mid-March."

Meltzer also stated that Bayley's potential return at the Royal Rumble event on January 29 isn't strictly an impossible outcome. However, the timeframe from her reconstructive surgery reportedly decreases the odds for this particular scenario to occur.

Bayley gave an update on her health ahead of a WWE return

Last month, Bayley answered a few questions on IG Live. As expected, many fans asked her about an eventual comeback.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion said she had been "doing great" health-wise. The Role Model added that she would be coming back soon, and people better be ready for when it happens:

"Anyway, people are asking how my knee is. So, my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great... so, I mean it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know... you better be ready, better be ready."

After several months of on-screen absence, it should be interesting to see what plans WWE will have in store for Bayley on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

