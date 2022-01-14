Backstage notes on who could be winning the Royal Rumble this year - Reports

This year's Royal Rumble will take place on 29th January 2022. The show will feature two 30-person matches. As per reports, Big E, Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre are the favorites for the men's Royal Rumble whereas Bianca Belair and Bayley are likely to win the women's Royal Rumble match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that WWE's original plan was to have Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar face each other at WrestleMania.

The plan got changed once Reigns could not defend the Universal title at Day 1 against Brock Lesnar, leading to The Beast Incarnate becoming WWE Champion instead.

Meltzer has said that Big E, Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre are the three favorites to win the Rumble this year. Lesnar hasn't been announced for the Rumble match as he will be defending the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

He said that Big E is the favorite to win the Rumble followed by Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is expected to return before WrestleMania, but his Royal Rumble return is still up in the air due to a neck injury.

Who could win the Women's Royal Rumble match?

Dave Meltzer stated that Bianca Belair is the favorite to win the women's Rumble match, but Bayley could also make her return and win the rumble.

''On the women’s side, Belair is the favorite, followed by Bayley (it’s not impossible for her to be a surprise in the match but the time frame from surgery would make that difficult), Rhea Ripley, Banks (who won’t be in it due to injury) and Alexa Bliss. In theory, when it comes to Flair’s challenger, they could have the person throwing her out be her Mania opponent,'' said Meltzer.

Big E and Bianca Belair are likely to come out victorious at the Rumble this year and could create history in the process. But if someone like Brock Lesnar or Bayley wins, then that would create a lot of buzz after the show.

