On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks took on Kairi Sane and Asuka with the belts on the line. The match ended with Banks forcing Sane to tap out and retaining the titles for her team.

Soon after, Sane declared on RAW Talk that if Asuka retains her title at Extreme Rules after she's done with Banks, she would like to challenge her next. A fan went on to post a clip from RAW Talk on Twitter and stated that if Sane and Asuka teamed up for the last time on tonight's edition of the red show, it was an incredible way to go for Kairi.

The tweet caught the attention of Bayley, who directed her response towards Sane and bid her goodbye, as can be seen below:

Is Kairi Sane leaving WWE soon?

Reports emerged lately stating that Kairi Sane is on her way out of WWE and is all set to go back to Japan soon. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE was aware of Kairi's plans of leaving the company to be with her husband in Japan since May.

Sane signed with WWE back in 2017 and made her way to the main roster in 2019. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and also won the 2017 Mae Young Classic.