Bayley breaks character to appreciate 285-lb WWE star's upcoming project

WWE Superstar Bayley has been showcasing her heel side ever since being a part of the Damage CTRL faction. But recently, she broke her heel character to praise a former World Champion for his upcoming short film.

The 285-pound star in question is Big E (real name Ettore Ewen), who has been out of in-ring action for almost two years now. In March 2022, the star suffered a horrible neck injury as a result of a massive botch during a match against Ridge Holland.

Even though the former WWE Champion has had successful surgeries, he has yet to return, with fans hoping for the 37-year-old to make his appearance tomorrow at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Being the Executive Producer, Ettore Ewen recently dropped the first peek at "Bridges," a moving short film inspired by a true story! Buckle up for the tale of Ruby Bridges, a brave schoolgirl who, at just 14, shattered walls in the 1960s South by becoming the first African American child to attend a segregated school.

The official trailer of Bridges seemingly touched the Damage CTRL leader's heart, and she didn't shy away from keeping her heel persona aside to praise Big E for his incredible work on the animated short film.

"Beautiful work 👏🏼 You’re incredible @WWEBigE!" she wrote.

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley sent a brutal message to Nia Jax after WWE RAW

The 34-year-old WWE Superstar is one of the participants to be in the women's Royal Rumble. She confronted Becky Lynch and Nia Jax during the promo battle on this week's Monday Night RAW, who also aim to win the 30-woman contest.

However, the war of words among the three female stars led to a physical confrontation inside the squared circle. As a result of the brawl, The Irresistible Force was responsible for breaking The Role Model's wrestling boots.

Taking to social media, Bayley asserted that Nia Jax owed her a new pair of boots by referring to her as an "idiot."

"You owe me new boots you idiot @linafanene," she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Many wrestling fans and veterans have already predicted that this year, it is time for the Damage CTRL leader to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania 40. The WWE Universe will have to wait one more day to find out which female superstar punches her ticket to Mania this year.

What did you think of Bayley breaking her character to appreciate Big E? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.