"You idiot" - Bayley sends an interesting message to WWE star Nia Jax on social media

WWE Superstar Bayley took to social media to send a message to Nia Jax. The two women recently crossed paths on Monday Night RAW.

The Role Model has announced her entry into the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has also expressed her interest in challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately for Bayley, she is not the only one gunning for Ripley's title. Jax and Becky Lynch are also hoping to dethrone The Eradicator.

During RAW, the three women were involved in a confrontation, which led to Bayley breaking her boots. Taking to Instagram, she stated that Jax owed her a new pair of boots.

"You owe me new boots you idiot @linafanene," Bayley shared.

What is next for Bayley in WWE remains to be seen.

Vince Russo recently criticized WWE Superstar Bayley and Damage CTRL's direction

Following the addition of Kairi Sane and Asuka to Damage CTRL, there has been a lot of tension within the faction.

Members of the heel faction have been visibly unhappy with Bayley, often neglecting her during backstage segments and matches.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo explained why he was unhappy with the storyline. Russo criticized The Role Model for her promos against the WWE Universe.

Russo explained:

“Bayley goes out every week, tells the people what mo**ns and idiots they have, and then I’m supposed to feel pity and sympathy for her because she looks like the odd man out. While she is cutting promo on the crowd about how stupid they are."

With the 2024 Royal Rumble right around the corner, Bayley's goal will be to win the women's Rumble match and challenge for a title at WrestleMania 40.

A large portion of the WWE Universe has boldly predicted that The Role Model will leave Damage CTRL and go on to face IYO SKY for the Women's Championship.

