Bayley breaks character to look back at a major accomplishment in the company with former WWE Superstar

Former RAW Women's Champion Bayley broke her heel character and took a trip down memory lane. She recalled winning her first women's tag team championship with former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

Four years ago, at the 2019 Elimination Chamber, The Role Model and Sasha Banks competed in the eponymous steel cage match with five other teams to determine the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose and the team of Banks and the 33-year-old star were the last women standing as the match came down to the wire.

For a moment, it appeared that Deville and Rose would pull off the upset. Rose delivered a finisher to Banks, but The Boss kicked out at the last second. Banks then avoided a Spear from Deville, who accidentally took down her teammate.

She capitalized on her experience by quickly locking in a modified version of the Bank Statement, causing Deville to tap out. Thus, The Boss 'N' Hug Connection created WWE history by becoming the inaugural women's tag team champ.

The Damage CTRL member took to Twitter to recall the moment with Sasha Banks.

"We are not afraid, we were born to do this," Bayley wrote.

Banks has now left the Stamford-based promotion. She has gone to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and competes as Mercedes Mone.

Bayley and Becky Lynch failed to earn their spot for the 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber on RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch and The Role Model faced off against Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match.

Per Adam Pearce's stipulation, if Becky Lynch or Bayley had won the match, they would have been added to the Women's Elimination Chamber match. If they lose, neither will compete in the contest.

On RAW, the three stars put on a good show. After the commercial break, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai appeared at the ringside. When Lynch went for the cover, they pulled The Role Model out of harm's way.

Finally, Becky Lynch delivered the Manhandle Slam to Bayley, and Bianca Belair delivered the KOD to The Man. The EST of WWE then won the match after pinning The Role Model.

