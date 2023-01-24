Bayley breaks silence after assaulting 6-time women's champion on WWE RAW XXX

Bayley sent a two-word message after she and the rest of Damage CTRL brutally assaulted Becky Lynch on WWE RAW XXX.

The feud between Bayley and Becky Lynch has been going on ever since the latter made her return from injury. The duo was slated to lock horns in a Steel Cage match on the 30th anniversary of the red brand. However, the heel trio launched an attack on The Man as soon as the bell rang.

Adam Pearce went to the ring to save Becky, but the damage was already done. All three members of the Damage CTRL climbed the cage to revel in their glory.

Bayley mocked the assault in a post-match tweet. The Role Model asked everyone if they were "mad" after what transpired on the flagship show.

"Y’all mad? #RAWXXX #DamageCTRL," she tweeted

Reported reason why WWE canceled the planned match between Bayley and Becky Lynch on RAW XXX

Damage CTRL has wreaked havoc on the WWE roster ever since the group introduced themselves at SummerSlam last year. The trio took out Becky Lynch on RAW after the event, which resulted in The Man being out of action for several months.

However, Becky returned on SmackDown before Survivor Series, looking for redemption. The six-time women's champion helped Bianca Belair's team win in the Women's WarGames match as she put Dakota Kai and IYO SKY through a table.

The feud between Bayley and Becky Lynch has been going on ever since. The duo met on one occasion when the Role Model emerged victorious.

Many expected the Steel Cage match on RAW XXX to be the culmination point of the feud. However, the match was reduced to a beatdown.

According to Fightful Select, the reason behind WWE scrapping the planned match was due to a time shortage as 'The Tribal Court' segment featuring the Bloodline went on for too long.

Sami Zayn was given the 'Not Guilty' verdict after the segment. The Honorary Uce also stepped up to take Jimmy Uso's place after he was injured during the RAW Tag Team match. Zayn and Jey retained the titles.

