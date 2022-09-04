Bayley breaks silence after ending major streak at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 saw Bayley end a major streak during the show. The former SmackDown women's champion has now given her first comments after this huge victory.

Bayley returned to WWE television at SummerSlam 2022 and debuted a new faction alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The trio, known as Damage Control, took on the team of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Clash at the Castle.

After an 18-minute-long battle, Bayley pinned Belair to capture the victory for her team. With this, she ended Belair's streak of not getting pinned on WWE television since the November 1, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following their victory, Damage Control was interviewed backstage at Clash at the Castle. The Role Model praised the performance of her teammates and claimed that all three of them are now RAW Women's Champion.

"I didn't just pin Bianca Belair. Did you see what IYO and Dakota did? Before that, we all pinned Bianca Belair. We're all the RAW Women's Champion right now. And that is what we're here for. We're here, right at the top, right where I left off and they're right there with me," said Bayley.

Dakota Kai added that this is exactly why she returned to WWE to make a statement like this.

"This is exactly why I came back. To be paired with two of the best in the world and to make a statement like that. This is what Damage Control is all about," said Dakota Kai.

What's next for Bayley after WWE Clash at the Castle?

With the pinfall victory over Bianca Belair tonight at Clash at the Castle, The Role Model looks set to enter the RAW Women's Championship picture.

The two have a lot of history as they were scheduled to face each other last year at the Money in the Bank event before Bayley suffered an injury while training for the match.

With Dakota Kai and IYO SKY by her side, The Role Model has a great chance at dethroning Bianca Belair and becoming the new RAW Women's Champion. It is to be seen if Alexa Bliss and Asuka will continue to remain by Belair's side or if the EST of WWE will be left alone to deal with the Damage Control.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Bianca Belair getting pinned tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 6 WWE Superstars who walked out

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Bayley defeat Bianca Belair to become the new RAW Women's Champion? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi