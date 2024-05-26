Bayley breaks silence following WWE SmackDown attack in Saudi Arabia

Bayley did not compete at WWE's King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, but she was celebrated by the fans in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday night. The former Damage CTRL leader was also attacked during SmackDown this week.

The Role Model defeated Chelsea Green in a non-title match on Friday's taped SmackDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After the bout, Bayley stood tall but was immediately attacked by Green's tag team partner - Piper Niven. The former Doudrop proceeded to destroy the WWE Women's Champion, finishing her off with three straight finishing moves as fans booed.

Bayley took to Instagram today with a post from Jeddah. She shared a photo with the Saudi fans, in addition to action shots from the match - a dive to Green, and the senton from Niven. She commented on taking the punishment but remained upbeat.

"Got Drop’d in Saudi…," Bayley wrote with the post seen below.

Bayley won the WWE Women's Championship from IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL. Her only televised title defense came at Backlash France on May 4, where she retained in a Triple Threat against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton.

Bayley's WWE SummerSlam opponent set?

Nia Jax became the second Queen of the Ring in history after defeating Lyra Valkyria in the QOTR Tournament finals at Sunday's King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

Due to the tournament win, Queen Jax has earned a shot at the Women's Championship, to take place on Saturday, August 3 at SummerSlam. She could face the WWE Women's Champion as she is a member of the blue brand.

Bayley is the current champion on the blue brand, but before she can defend against Jax, she has at least two other obstacles in the way. The Role Model must successfully retain at Clash at the Castle on June 15, and perhaps Money In the Bank on July 6.

The last Nia Jax vs. Bayley singles bout took place on February 25, 2019. Bayley won the nine-minute main event of RAW that night. Their first-ever televised singles bout saw Bayley retain the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: London on December 16, 2015.

