Current WWE champion warns Nia Jax following King and Queen of the Ring

A WWE champion recently sent a warning to Nia Jax following the latter's win at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The name in question is Bayley.

The Irresistible Force locked horns with Lyria Valkyria in the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament. She handed the former NXT Women's Champion her first loss after getting drafted to the main roster to claim the crown. Nia Jax also won an opportunity to challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

After the decisive bout, The Role Model took to X/Twitter to send a message to the 39-year-old. She reshared WWE's X/Twitter post mentioning Nia Jax as the Queen of the Ring. The former Damage CTRL leader further warned the latter, referring to her as an 'idiot':

"See you around idiot," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

In her most recent in-ring appearance, Bayley defeated Chelsea Green in a singles match on the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown. However, Green's tag team partner, Piper Niven, brutally attacked the Women's Champion after the contest ended.

Bayley shares her take on the WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament

The King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is already in the books, with Nia Jax and Gunther winning the crowns. Ahead of the finals, Bayley opened up about her opinion on the Queen of the Ring tournament.

During her recent appearance on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Bayley shed light on her opinion of The Queen of the Ring Tournament. The first-ever WWE Women's Grandslam Champion stated that she was proud of her fellow female superstars for their incredible performances throughout the tournament. She further suggested a tournament to determine the number-one contender for her title:

"I love it. I wish that we could do more things like this. I think Queen of the Ring has been so special and such a good highlight for women that haven’t really gotten the time to show who they are and what they can do... These are PLE-level matches that I’ve been able to, as the champion, kind of take the stress off myself and enjoy. I’m just so happy and so proud of the whole division for killing it and just showing like, I feel like they deserve more matches like this, more spotlights, more tournaments. Hell, have a tournament to face me next, just so I can watch," she said.

Bayley and Nia Jax are expected to face off in a championship contest at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen if The Irresistible Force will win her second singles title at the premium live event.

