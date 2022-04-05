Bayley breaks silence after surprisingly missing WWE RAW after WrestleMania

Bayley was tipped by many to make her much-awaited WWE return from injury on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. However, the episode is now in the books, and she is yet to return. The Role Model has reacted to her surprising absence.

Bayley suffered an ACL injury in July 2021, during a session at the WWE Performance Center. She was recently cleared to compete and is reportedly set to return imminently, now that WrestleMania has happened.

The three-time women's champion is supposedly in Dallas, as she confirmed her attendance for The Show of Shows.

She tweeted about not showing up, joking that she was taking a nap during RAW:

"Oh shiiiiiii…..just woke up from a nap."

Check out the tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Oh shiiiiiii…..just woke up from a nap Oh shiiiiiii…..just woke up from a nap

This year's episode after WrestleMania was short on surprises. The only one was the return of Elias, who is now known as Ezekiel. Bianca Belair and Roman Reigns cut promos after their big wins this past weekend, but neither of them were interrupted by a new challenger.

What will Bayley do once she returns on RAW or SmackDown in WWE's post-WrestleMania season?

FightGameRoss @Fightgameross Those people going crazy for Cody's return is gonna be me when Bayley comes back. 🥰🥰🥰 Those people going crazy for Cody's return is gonna be me when Bayley comes back. 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/Ir8fmpr8he

WWE needs a star of Bayley's stature to keep things exciting in the women's division following WrestleMania 38. Thanks to her versatility as a performer, The Role Model can fit in multiple spots on the card.

She was in the middle of a feud with Bianca Belair when she was injured. Perhaps, the two can pick up where they left off, especially since The EST of WWE won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch.

Speaking of Lynch, the ex-champion would be a great opponent for the former SmackDown Women's Champion. The two have not yet had a big match on the main roster. It remains to be seen in what direction the Role Model will move after her return.

Check out the results from the latest episode of RAW here.

Edited by Divesh Merani

