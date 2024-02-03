Bayley bursts into tears; unfortunate betrayal spurred on by heartbreaking backstage moment on WWE SmackDown

Bayley was left standing uncomfortably backstage in a heartbreaking moment on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Bayley was having one of the happiest weeks of her life on WWE. She won the Women's Royal Rumble and had the world in her hands. She had the right to face Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY, depending on who she wanted to choose. It was assumed that she would select Ripley, but there was always the chance that she might choose to face SKY instead.

Backstage, before coming out to announce her choice about her WrestleMania opponent, she had an awkward moment.

IYO SKY was laughing with the Kabuki Warriors and mentioned her name before they laughed even more. They said her name and "tonight," with fans wondering what they could mean.

They walked away and didn't see Bayley standing at the door, teary-eyed. Things broke down even more on SmackDown when she burst into tears, getting emotional and confronting IYO about how she'd changed since the Kabuki Warriors had come to SmackDown.

It changed the dynamic of Damage CTRL when she was betrayed and attacked. While she was able to hold her own, it was a heartbreaking moment, and she chose to face IYO Sky.

