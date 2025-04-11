Bayley called out by current WWE champion; major betrayal teased

A popular WWE Superstar called out Bayley in a recent social media update to tease a betrayal. The Role Model is set to be in action on SmackDown later tonight.

After losing the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match to Lyra Valkyria earlier this week on RAW, the former Damage CTRL member is slated to team up with the Irish star and compete in a Gauntlet match. The winner of the 6-team bout will challenge The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Lyra Valkyria recently posted a picture of herself alongside The Role Model from the April 7 edition of Monday Night RAW. The 28-year-old noted that while embracing after the match, the veteran had her eyes on Lyra's title, hinting at tension brewing between the two RAW stars. The two former NXT Women's Champions seem likely to have a fallout despite their brief allegiance.

"My eyes are down here, Partner 😒 See you tonight SMACKDOWN🪶," she wrote.

You can check out Lyra Valkyria's Instagram post below:

WWE analyst predicts Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will advance for WrestleMania 41

Last week, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a Gauntlet Match to determine Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's challengers. Natalya & Maxxine Dupri, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre, Michin & B-Fab, Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria are the six teams competing in the bout.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion and her teammate would win the Gauntlet Match to punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41. The wrestling analyst added that he thought no one saw Liv Morgan and The Role Model headed down this path at the beginning of the year.

"I feel like it'll probably be Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. I think that what you're looking at is Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the Women's Tag Team Championship. I think, you know, that's an interesting one. You know, I don't think that's where people saw Liv Morgan going earlier this year. I don't think that's where people saw Bayley going earlier this year. But who knows the circumstances that led us there?" he said. [From 1:11:24 to 1:11:47]

You can check out the following video for Sam Roberts' comments:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Naomi and Bianca Belair to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship earlier this year. It remains to be seen who challenges The Judgment Day duo at The Showcase of The Immortals.

