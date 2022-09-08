“Selfish” - Bayley calls out fellow RAW Superstar

WWE Superstar Bayley has called out RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and even went as far as to call the champ selfish.

As part of Damagae Control, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been involved in a program with Belair ever since she returned to TV after a year on the shelf. The faction beat the team of Bianca, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at Clash at the Castle, where The Role Model pinned The EST to pick up the win.

Bianca Belair challenged the horsewoman on this week's episode of RAW, offering her a shot at the brand's women's title. The former Hugger rebuffed the idea, claiming that it wasn't time for the championship match.

All three members of Damage Control recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. When questioned about her altercation with Belair this week, Bayley said that she currently has her hands full with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY's upcoming tag title match against Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez on next week's RAW.

The former Hugger then claimed that Bianca does not care about anyone but herself:

"She doesn't know how to care about other people. She's very selfish. She doesn't know how to look out for others. She didn't even look out Asuka and Alexa during that match [at Clash at the Castle]. I mean, I'm looking out for my girls, okay? That's what we are worried about right now. I'm not worried about Bianca, I already pinned her. I've beaten her in the past, we have such a long history. I know exactly who Bianca is, she hasn't grown up," Bayley said. [37:36 to 37:59]

It's obvious that a future match for the RAW Women's Championship between Bianca Belair and the former NXT Women's Champion is imminent. The question is, will she be able to dethrone the champion?

Bayley became the first wrestler to pin Bianca Belair in 10 months

The six-woman tag match between Damage Control and the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss was significant in many aspects. Not only was it the first premium live event match for Bayley in over a year, but she also became the first to pick up a pinfall victory over the RAW Women's Champion on TV in 10 months.

The last time it happened was when Belair challenged then-RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for her title in a losing effort on the November 1 episode of the red brand. She has not been pinned or submitted since. That was until her match at Clash at the Castle.

Boris @bvmbshelled Bianca's first pinfall loss since November of last year #WWECastle Bianca's first pinfall loss since November of last year #WWECastle https://t.co/oXj2Ea6zsY

After getting a win over a dominant champion like Bianca, it would be interesting to see whether Bayley could be the one to take the title off her.

