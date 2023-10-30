Bayley calls former WWE Women's Champion 'idiot'

Bayley recently took a shot at a former WWE Women's Champion ahead of their singles contest scheduled for next week on SmackDown.

Last week on SmackDown, Belair returned to WWE after three months and attacked Damage CTRL, who took her out following SummerSlam. The EST delivered a KOD to Bayley and saved Charlotte Flair. The former RAW Women's Champion is now looking to take down the leader of the faction before facing IYO SKY for the title at Crown Jewel next Saturday.

Bianca Belair has been involved in a Twitter battle with the members of Damage CTRL. When IYO SKY claimed that she would beat Belair again, The EST responded by accusing the champion of never showing up to a fight alone. She believes that Bayley and Dakota Kai will get involved in the match in Saudi Arabia as well.

The leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley, took to her Twitter account to respond to Bianca Belair's accusations and said the latter is making excuses as she asks The EST to keep crying more.

"Cry me a river idiot," she wrote.

You can check the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This will be Bianca Belair's first match since her return to WWE. With Bayley hardly winning any singles matches it will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand on the go-home edition of SmackDown.

Bayley claims she is ready to face Bianca Belair at WWE SmackDown

During this week's edition of SmackDown LowDown, Kayla Braxton asked Bayley about her preparations for the match against Bianca Belair.

The former WWE Champion responded in a very confident manner. Bayley made it clear that beating Bianca Belair would be a walk in the park for her. She claimed to know her opponent better than anyone else.

"How will I prepare for Bianca? Kayla, you've been here for a very long time, okay? I prepare for Bianca the same way I prepare my breakfast. I just go out there and do it and it's delicious every time okay... Look I know Bianca better than anybody. I had Bianca's first matches on RAW and SmackDown. I had Bianca in Hell in A Cell, we did a Last Woman Standing, we did a freaking Obstacle Course where she put Otis on her back, whatever, who cares? I beat her up with a basketball after. What I'm saying is I've got Bianca's number," she said.

Who do you think will win the match come this Friday? Sound off in the comments section below.