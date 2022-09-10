"Show up to RAW” - Bayley calls out former WWE champions

Multi-time women's champion Bayley called out Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne and challenged to show up on RAW.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated the returning Toxic Attraction. Toxic Attraction was supposed to be opponents of Raquel and Aliyah in the semi-finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team title tournament. Due to an unexpected injury, they were forced to pull out.

The Damage CTRL members were in the finals of the tournament, along with Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. The latter won the match and were crowned the new champions.

WWE on Fox tweeted about the return of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Jayne responded to the tweet by asking the fans if they missed them.

"Did you miss us?" - Jacy Jayne tweeted

Former SmackDown Women's Champion replied to Jayne challenging the Toxic Attraction members to show up on RAW.

"Show up to raw unless you scared," Bayley tweeted.

Fans reacted to Bayley calling out Toxic Attraction

Fans were elated upon reading this tweet. They wanted to see the match between Damage CTRL and Toxic Attraction.

Casey Flynn @CaseyFlynn6542 @itsBayleyWWE @jacyjaynewwe Oh hell yeah Take my Money Now Toxic Attraction vs Damage Control in a 6 Women tag match is definitely must see and that would be awesome and it would be one hell of a battle between the two factions. @itsBayleyWWE @jacyjaynewwe Oh hell yeah Take my Money Now Toxic Attraction vs Damage Control in a 6 Women tag match is definitely must see and that would be awesome and it would be one hell of a battle between the two factions.

Some fans claimed that Toxic Attraction is not scared of Damage CTRL and would easily defeat Bayley and crew.

Some fans also agreed with the multi-time Women's champion and claimed that Toxic Attraction would not want to mess with Damage CTRL.

Since this was a reply to Jayne's tweet, fans questioned if Gigi Dolin wouldn't come to the aid of her tag team partner.

During this upcoming episode of WWE RAW, members of Bayley's faction Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky will be challenging Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

Will Toxic Attraction answer the challenge and show up on RAW? Tune into next week's RAW and find out.

Are you eager to see Toxic Attraction and Damage CTRL wrestle each other? Let us know in the comments section below.

