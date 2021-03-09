Bayley, Carmella, and others react to Peyton Royce's passionate promo on RAW Talk

Peyton Royce's passionate promo about wanting a shot at Asuka's WWE RAW Women's Championship has been garnering tons of positive responses on Twitter.
Peyton Royce has been a part of the main roster for a long time now. A former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Royce is one of the most hard-working women on the roster. She was separated from Billie Kay last year and has been working as a singles competitor on RAW ever since.
When Charlotte Flair demanded a RAW Women's Championship shot at WrestleMania 37 a few weeks ago, Peyton Royce's mom took to Twitter to react to the same. It was clear as day that she wasn't happy at Flair being in the title picture all the time. It seems like Peyton shares the same sentiments and finally went off on the latest edition of RAW Talk.
The former IIconics member even took a shot at WWE and asked them to let her go and see what happens.
Peyton Royce poured her heart out tonight on RAW Talk
Peyton Royce's passionate promo saw her almost break down in tears over her standing on WWE's main roster. She talked about coming all the way to the USA from Australia and working her way towards becoming a WWE Superstar. Here's a tidbit from Peyton's heartfelt promo on RAW Talk:
This is where I'm meant to be, and my patience has been running thin for quite some time. So stop wasting my time and give me Asuka.
Wrestling Twitter was abuzz with the majority of fans and wrestling personalities praising Peyton Royce for her promo, while others slammed WWE for not doing justice to her character. Let's check out some of the best reactions to Peyton's promo, coming from WWE Superstars as well as the WWE Universe.
