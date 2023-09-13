Bayley, Cathy Kelley, Lilian Garcia, and others react to Becky Lynch making history on WWE NXT

Many WWE personalities, including Bayley, Cathy Kelley, and Lilian Garcia, have reacted to Becky Lynch making history after winning the NXT Women's Championship.

Lynch fought Tiffany Stratton on the latest episode of NXT with the Women's Championship on the line. The Man won the only title missing from her arsenal and showed why she is regarded as one of the best women's wrestlers. She is now a Grand Slam Champion after winning the RAW and SmackDown Women's Title, the Women's Tag Team Title, and the NXT Women's Title.

Many WWE personalities like Bayley, Cathy Kelley, Lilian Garcia, Cora Jade, James Ellsworth, and Damon Kemp reacted to Becky Lynch making history on the latest episode of the developmental brand.

You can check out their responses in the screenshot below:

WWE personalities reacted to Becky Lynch making history

Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, took to Instagram and reposted a snippet from her match and a photo of her with the title.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram stories below:

Screenshot of Seth Rollins' Instagram stories.

WWE CCO Triple H did not personally comment but retweeted NXT's tweet regarding Becky's win.

You can check out a screenshot of his retweet below:

Screenshot of Triple H's retweet.

Becky Lynch said it was her goal for the last 10 years to become the WWE NXT Women's Champion

Following her victory, WWE posted an exclusive backstage interview with Becky Lynch. She said her goal for the last 10 or 11 years was to win the NXT Women's Championship.

"It has a great ring to it, doesn't it? The Grand Slam Man, here we go! Becky Balboa, we did it. Oh my goodness, this is wild. I've had 'Become NXT Women's Champion' on my goal list for the last 10, maybe 11 years. It's one of those things, 'Okay, I'm not in NXT, maybe it's never gonna happen.' And then Tiffany just started running her mouth too much and here we freaking are. Can't say nothing is impossible no more. Family full of champions!"

Fans will probably see The Man more on the developmental brand after winning the title. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for her.

