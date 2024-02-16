Bayley challenges former WWE star to a match

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley recently took to social media to challenge a former WWE Superstar to a match. The name in question is Peyton Royce, also known as Cassie Lee.

Royce started her career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015 and started performing for the Stamford-based company's developmental brand. The 31-year-old star feuded with many top names, including Bayley and Liv Morgan. Royce won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Billie Kay, also known as Jessica McKay, at WrestleMania 35. However, in April 2021, she was released from her WWE contract.

Peyton Royce recently took to X/Twitter to react to a fan's tweet, which showcased her time in the Stamford-based promotion. In her tweet, Royce reminisced about her memories in WWE.

The post caught The Role Model's attention, and she hailed her former rival as one of the best wrestlers and asked her for a wrestling match. Bayley's tweet was more of an invitation to a friend for a match rather than a challenge.

"One of the best let’s wrestle," Bayley shared.

What the future has in store for The Role Model remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai talked about crying after Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Dakota Kai talked about Bayley being one of the most selfless and giving people.

Kai also mentioned that she started to cry like a baby after The Role Model won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

"I cried. I was waterworks, honestly, and seeing it all go down and her being in the match for as long as she was too, was insane. When it happened, all the emotions bubbled to the surface. This woman has supported us, she brought me back, she brought IYO in and gave us an opportunity. She’s always been the most selfless person, the most giving person. So to see her finally receive her roses was just absolutely… I don’t know, it was so nice. I cried, I cried like a baby," Dakota Kai said.

Bayley's former Damage CTRL teammates IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane betrayed her during a recent episode of SmackDown. The Role Model is now all set to face off against SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based company has planned for Bayley's future.

