Bayley changes up her look ahead of imminent return

Bayley has changed up her look ahead of her much-anticipated return to WWE programming. The Role Model has been teasing a massive change in character for the last few weeks.The 36-year-old last wrestled a televised match on the July 21 edition of Monday Night RAW. She teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to unsuccessfully challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Amid her absence from the squared circle, the red brand has been airing vignettes of the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion struggling with inner conflict and hinting at returning to her past personas.Bayley recently took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself changing up her look. The former Damage CTRL leader could be seen getting a new hair color. However, she did not show her hair and will likely make the revelation when she returns.You can check out the Instagram story by clicking here.Popular WWE Superstar wants to wrestle BayleyThe Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez recently expressed her desire to wrestle Bayley in a one-on-one contest.Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion pointed out that she had unfinished business with The Role Model and needed to settle it. The Prodigy added that it needed to be done before the end of 2025.&quot;I think me and Bayley have some unfinished business. And I think that we need to settle it in a one-on-one ring. I mean, one-on-one match in the middle of that ring. [The host points out that the two have never wrestled each other in a singles match.] No, never. Never. Never. Never. So, yeah, I think we need to finish that for sure by the end of 2025,&quot; said Roxanne Perez.Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are currently feuding with Lyra Valkyria, who was involved in an intriguing storyline with The Role Model before the latter went on a hiatus. It will be interesting to see how everything unfolds once the veteran makes her return.