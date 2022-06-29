Bayley and former WWE star praise NXT tag team

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and current IMPACT Wrestling star Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to praise the tag team of Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

The Role Model suffered a torn ACL last July and has been off WWE TV for some time. Meanwhile, Green was part of WWE's wave of releases on April 15, 2021. She has since made her way to IMPACT, where she has had a string of decent matches, most notably against Mickie James.

The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion took to Twitter to praise the current NXT tag team of Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez after their their victory on this week's episode of NXT 2.0.

Chelsea Green posted that the future of NXT is bright with Jade and Perez. The Role Model quickly responded and agreed with Green.

"The future of NXT is in good hands w [with] these two," Green wrote.

You can check out the tweet and Bayley's response below:

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance tonight to become the number one contenders for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Jade and Perez will battle Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane of Toxic Attraction for the titles next week at The Great American Bash.

Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez thank Bayley & Chelsea Green

After their victory tonight on NXT 2.0, the young tag team responded to the comments on Twitter.

Jade noted that she wouldn't be in the position she is today without The Role Model. Roxanne sent a thank you to both stars for their kind words.

"Wouldn’t be here without ya [you]," Jade wrote.

The Role Model recently teased her return to WWE by posting an image of herself hugging the Money in the Bank briefcase. It will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old makes her long-awaited return this Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank.

