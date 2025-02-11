Bayley claims former WWE champion is "outta control"

WWE Superstar Bayley sent a message to a former champion following Monday Night RAW. The latest edition of the red brand aired live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Earlier today, former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller posted a video of himself walking on the streets of Nashville in a denim jumpsuit and a cowboy hat. The Aussie Icon joined the RAW roster alongside his teammate Austin Theory during the Transfer Window.

Grayson Waller's Instagram update caught the attention of the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion Bayley. The Role Model took to the comments section to note that the 34-year-old is "outta control."

"You’re outta control mate," she wrote.

Bayley secured a huge win on WWE RAW

The Role Model competed in a high-stakes match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The 35-year-old locked horns with WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

The two women facing each other one-on-one for the very first time put forth a highly engaging back-and-forth contest. The former Damage CTRL member got the better of her less experienced opponent to secure the pinfall and qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Former WWE Women's Champions Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss have won their respective Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Two more stars will join these popular names at the premium live event.

While Chelsea Green will face Naomi on SmackDown this Friday, Raquel Rodriguez will go up against Roxanne Perez on the upcoming edition of the red brand in the final two qualifying matches.

Who do you think will win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

