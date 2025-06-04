Bayley claims injured WWE Superstar loves her

WWE Superstar Bayley has claimed that an injured star loves her. The Role Model has herself been out of action for a few weeks.

The former Damage CTRL leader shared the ring with almost every top name in the promotion's women's division. She feuded with the then-WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair during the Thunderdome era. However, she failed to dethrone The EST.

Earlier today, USA Network shared a video from a segment between the two women inside the Thunderdome in 2021. The clip shared on Instagram caught the attention of Bayley, who wrote down a comment stating Bianca Belair loves her.

You can check out the Instagram post by clicking here.

Bayley claims Bianca Belair loves her (Photo credits: USA Network's Instagram post)

Bianca Belair injured her finger during her Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania 41. She faced Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship, where SKY pinned The EST to retain her title.

Ex-WWE writer gets honest with his take on Bayley

Bayley has had a dismal run, suffering multiple defeats since dropping the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2024. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his take on The Role Model.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer noted that although the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion was very friendly in real life, her professional wrestling character had gone stale and needed to be revitalized. However, he further blamed the promotion's lack of effort in trying to make her character intriguing.

"I am sure Pamela Rose Martinez is a sweetheart of a woman. I don't have any doubts about that whatsoever. I really don't. Her character's stale. As stale as you can get. There is no meat on the bone. There is nothing there. You have to do something. I mean, something needs to be done to totally bro, to revitalize the character. And it seems, it seems every time they wanna do that, it's either turn her a babyface or turn her a heel. It's like they never wanna put the work or the investment in," he said. [From 8:04 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Bayley was scheduled to team up with Lyra Valkyria to take on The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, she was attacked backstage and had to be replaced by a returning Becky Lynch. The Irish duo went on to dethrone Morgan and Rodriguez, only to lose the title on the RAW following The Show of Shows.

The Man attacked Lyra Valkyria after the loss. The following week, Becky revealed that she was the one who took out Bayley backstage ahead of her WrestleMania bout. The former Damage CTRL leader is likely to go after Lynch following her return to WWE programming.

