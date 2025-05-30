"As stale as you can get" - Vince Russo blasts WWE star; calls for a major change (Exclusive)

A WWE Superstar recently came under fire from veteran Vince Russo, owing to her uninteresting character run. According to the wrestling veteran, a massive change is the need of the hour.

The star being discussed is Bayley, who is currently not involved in an active storyline. Her last appearance so far was just before WrestleMania 41, where she suffered a kayfabe injury and had to be pulled from the show. Other than that, her prominence in the company has dwindled somewhat due to a lack of direction for her character.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, WWE veteran Vince Russo talked about how Bayley was probably a sweet person in real life, but her character in the ring was boring.

"I am sure Pamela Rose Martinez [Bayley] is a sweetheart of a woman. I don't have any doubts about that whatsoever. I really don't. Her character's stale. As stale as you can get. There is no meat on the bone." [8:04 onwards]

He added:

"There is nothing there. You have to do something. I mean, something needs to be done to totally bro, to revitalize the character. And it seems, it seems every time they wanna do that, it's either turn her a babyface or turn her a heel. It's like they never wanna put the work or the investment in." [8:26 onwards]

Another veteran thinks Bayley's value in WWE has plummeted

While Bayley is certainly a talented worker, Disco Inferno thinks her stock has taken a hit.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco talked about how joining Damage CTRL harmed her. He said that the loss was not permanent and could easily be fixed with the right booking:

"The problem is, and the reason Bayley's lost value, is when she joined that Damage CTRL group, and her value just plummeted, and she hasn't really recovered back up to the spot where she needs to be, but she can easily get right back into that spot because she's a great worker and she cuts a good promo."

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Bayley in WWE.

