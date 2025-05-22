Bayley's "value just plummeted" after WWE storyline, veteran wrestler says

Bayley has been one of the most prominent wrestlers in WWE's women's division since joining the main roster in 2016. Disco Inferno, a WCW talent from 1995 to 2001, believes the RAW star is still recovering from being associated with the Damage CTRL faction.
In July 2022, Bayley formed Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Asuka and Kairi Sane later joined the group before kicking the veteran out in February 2024. The Role Model's removal from the stable came a week after she won the Women's Royal Rumble for the first time.
Speaking to wrestling legend Konnan on the K100 podcast, Disco Inferno criticized the Damage CTRL storyline:
"The problem is, and the reason Bayley's lost value, is when she joined that Damage CTRL group, and her value just plummeted, and she hasn't really recovered back up to the spot where she needs to be, but she can easily get right back into that spot because she's a great worker and she cuts a good promo." [5:32 – 5:53]
Disco Inferno added that Bayley's WWE heel work in 2020 and 2021 was "excellent." However, he thinks she needs to alter her character because "she still has the stain of the Damage CTRL angle on her."
Konnan's take on Bayley losing momentum in WWE
Despite featuring heavily on WWE television in 2024 and early 2025, Bayley did not compete at WrestleMania 41. The 35-year-old was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria at the event before being replaced by Becky Lynch at the last minute.
Responding to Disco Inferno, Konnan agreed that the Damage CTRL angle hindered the former Women's Champion's progress:
"That dragged her down because they wanted that to work so much, and it wasn't working. They kept pushing it and pushing it. I was like, dude, just give it up, change it, and, like you said, that's the correct terminology. She hasn't recovered." [6:13 – 6:30]
Bayley has not wrestled since defeating Liv Morgan on the April 14 episode of RAW. On April 28, Lynch revealed she attacked her Four Horsewomen stablemate before taking her spot at WrestleMania 41.
