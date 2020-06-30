Bayley is not comfortable with Sasha Banks touching her SmackDown Women's title [VIDEO]

Is this an indication of what the future holds for Sasha Banks and Bayley?

Banks did mention that she was jealous of Bayley having more titles than her.

Bayley doesn't seem impressed

Bayley and Sasha Banks have featured rather prominently on WWE TV this year, even more so after the duo won the Women's Tag Team Championships recently.

This has allowed the two SmackDown Superstars to feature on RAW as well and The Legit Boss has made the most of this opportunity by challenging for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship whom she'll be facing at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

However, fans have been clamoring for a feud between the two friends and WWE has dropped several hints that the storyline will eventually fall into place. Well, we got another such hint on today's episode of RAW Talk.

Bayley's not happy with Sasha Banks touching her title

As you can see from the clip posted on Twitter, Bayley is quick to remove Sasha Banks' hands off her SmackDown Women's Championship. The duo appeared on this week's episode of RAW Talk where Banks claimed that she'll soon dethrone Asuka and become 'Two Belts Banks'.

Banks did pick up some momentum on tonight's episode of the Red brand. She paired up with Dolph Ziggler to take on Asuka and Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show and went on to pin The Empress of Tomorrow to grab the win for her team.

Banks would also add that she was jealous of her best friend because she had two titles and that would no longer be the case once she gets her hands on the RAW Women's Championship. Maybe this was another Easter egg suggesting that perhaps The Legit Boss would go after The Role Model's SmackDown Women's title in case the former fails to win her match at Extreme Rules.

We don't know yet when Sasha Banks and Bayley will engage in a feud with each other but whenever it does happen, expect the two Superstars to put on a clinic.