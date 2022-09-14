"THROW HER AN F'N BLOCK PARTY" - Bayley commands fans appreciate a newly crowned champion in WWE

Bayley has demanded that fans appreciate her stablemate and one-half of the new Women's Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai.

When the Role Model surprisingly walked out at SummerSlam, she brought with her recently the released Dakota Kai and IYO SKY from NXT. The trio now go by the name Damage CTRL. Kai and SKY lost the finals of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah two weeks ago. However, they won the titles on last night's episode of the red brand.

SmackDown's Shayna Baszler recently took to Twitter to complain about her friend Dakota. The former MMA star stated that Kai has been talking about nothing but her being a champion ever since winning the titles. Bayley would write an "ALL CAPS" reply to this, asking Baszler to throw Kai a block party, and telling fans to give her a standing ovation.

"ROLL DOWN THE WINDOW AND BLAST HER FAVORITE SONG. SHE DESERVES A STANDING OVATION FROM THE WHOLE CITY AND YOU BETTER THROW HER AN F’N BLOCK PARTY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Bayley tweeted

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Shayna Baszler @QoSBaszler We are 20min into a car ride from the airport & @ImKingKota has been INSUFFERABLE about her title & being a champion… We are 20min into a car ride from the airport & @ImKingKota has been INSUFFERABLE about her title & being a champion… ROLL DOWN THE WINDOW AND BLAST HER FAVORITE SONG. SHE DESERVES A STANDING OVATION FROM THE WHOLE CITY AND YOU BETTER THROW HER AN F’N BLOCK PARTY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/qosbaszler/sta… ROLL DOWN THE WINDOW AND BLAST HER FAVORITE SONG. SHE DESERVES A STANDING OVATION FROM THE WHOLE CITY AND YOU BETTER THROW HER AN F’N BLOCK PARTY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/qosbaszler/sta…

The Role Model now has her sights set on a different title. Being the first woman to pin RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in 2022, the 33-year old will surely be challenging for the gold in the near future.

The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions celebrated with Bayley following title win

As mentioned above, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY won the Women's Tag Team Championships on last night's RAW, defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

After the show went off air, the two, along with Bayley, were interviewed on RAW Talk. Here, Dakota explained what the titles mean for Damage CTRL.

"Look at the results, we are the tag team champions. We should have been champions after the tournament, but let's just ignore that. It is in the past and we don't want to think about it. Damage CTRL are your new tag team champions. That's the headline, that is it, there is nothing else to say,"(00:17 - 00:33)

Kai then added that it was time to party.

"Let's go party, you want to go party?" Kai said. (00:41 - 00:43)

The Role Model interrupted Bianca Belair on last night's RAW. With a title match between the two looking imminent, Damage CTRL could all be draped in gold in a matter of weeks.

Would you like to see Damage CTRL's leader compete for the RAW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments below!

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bayley will dethrone Bianca Belair? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell