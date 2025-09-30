  • home icon
Bayley comments on irony of Kairi Sane's WWE heel turn

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 30, 2025 22:09 GMT
The veteran used to be aligned with Asuka in Damage CTRL. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Bayley commented on the irony of Asuka and Kairi Sane's WWE heel turn today on social media. The veteran battled Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match last night on RAW but came up short.

The Role Model used to be the leader of Damage CTRL, but she was betrayed by the faction last year after she won the Royal Rumble. Bayley got her revenge at WrestleMania XL by defeating IYO SKY to become the WWE Women's Champion.

Asuka and Kairi Sane recently betrayed IYO SKY due to the former champion's friendship with Rhea Ripley. Sane shared a video showing off her Insane Elbow Drop on Ripley last night on RAW, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.

Bayley reacted to Sane's post on Instagram by writing "LOL," seemingly laughing at the irony of The Kabuki Warriors betraying IYO SKY.

The veteran reacted to Sane&#039;s post on Instagram today. [Image credit: Kairi Sane on Instagram]
It was announced during last night's episode of RAW that The Kabuki Warriors would be facing Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WWE Crown Jewel next month in Perth, Australia.

Ex-WWE employee claims Bayley is going to have a hard time pulling off her new gimmick

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Bayley was going to find it difficult to make her new gimmick work on RAW.

The Hugger is seemingly going crazy on the red brand and is hearing the voices of her previous characters in her head. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, he stated that the 36-year-old was not talented enough as an actor to make the character work on WWE television.

"I believe like Alexa Bliss could pull that off. I could see her doing something like that. But Bayley, it's just to me, is just not a good actor, and I feel like if you are gonna pull something like that off, a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, you are talking about needing a Bray Wyatt caliber type of person to really pull that off and make you believe. Like, I believe even Nikki Cross could probably do something like that. But from what I have seen with Bayley and her promos, unless, unless, she is taking this time off and getting acting lessons, which maybe she is doing, I don't know," he said.
It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

