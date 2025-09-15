WWE superstar needs "Bray Wyatt caliber" skill to pull off their upcoming character change, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has often used character changes to switch up a star's storyline, and Bayley appears to be the next recipient of the same strategy. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not quite confident in her ability to pull off the storyline she is being booked in.

Ad

Bayley, according to Russo, is not very skilled in cutting promos. As such, the morally divided character she is trying to portray currently might not go over well with fans, considering the fact that it is a complex character. While it appears that the Role Model is likely going back to her heel ways, the change is yet to be fully realised.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:

"I believe like an Alexa Bliss could pull that off. I could see her doing something like that. But Bayley, it's just to me, is just not a good actor, and I feel like if you are gonna pull something like that off, a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, bro you are talking about needing a Bray Wyatt caliber type of person to really pull that off and make you believe. Like I believe like even Nikki Cross could probably do something like that. But from what I have seen with Bayley and her promos, bro unless, unless, she is taking this time off and getting acting lessons, which maybe she is doing, I don't know."

Ad

Trending

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

The WWE veteran was critical of Bayley's skill

According to Vince Russo, Bayley needs to seriously upgrade her talent in terms of cutting promos to be able to pull off her new character.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"If she's gonna have a split personality and she has got the devil on one shoulder and the angel on the other shoulder, she has got to be able to pull that off. And I don't think she has ever been able to cut a promo. I, God, I always remember the Bayley this is your life, how horrible that was."

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bayley in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!