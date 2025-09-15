WWE veteran takes massive shots at Bayley's talent (Exclusive)

WWE star Bayley has recently been teasing a character change, which might be helpful in reinvigorating her run in the company. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not entirely convinced that she can pull off a complex character.

Ad

Bayley has had phases of massive popularity among fans, but Russo thinks that she is not very adept in cutting promos. The new character she is teasing is seemingly a balance between a heel and a babyface, although her recent post points to her choosing the dark side.

According to Vince Russo on Writing with Russo, Bayley will have to use all the skill in her disposable to be able to pull of the character change. He said:

Ad

Trending

"If she's gonna have a split personality and she has got the devil on one shoulder and the angel on the other shoulder, bro she has got to be able to pull that off. And I don't think she has ever been able to cut a promo. I, God I always remember the Bayley this is your life, how horrible that was."

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

The WWE superstar recently adressed her feud with Lyra Valkyria

Bayley appears to be confused about her rivalry with Lyra, even stating that she never wanted to fight her.

In a recent Instagram post, the WWE star showed her conflicted state of mind and stated:

"I don't even know what the next step is. I don't know what good this has done, or if it has done anything at all, but all I know is that the last person I wanted to hurt was Lyra, and I've hurt a lot of people in the past where they mostly deserved it [evil laugh], but they found it in their heart to forgive me because I am a good person. So, maybe, maybe, I just don't know how Lyra can find it in herself to forgive me when I can't even forgive myself," she said.

Ad

As of now, only time will tell what is next for Bayley down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!