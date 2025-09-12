  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley throws doubt on WWE future amid absence: "I can't even forgive myself"

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 12, 2025 12:37 GMT
Bayley is the current WWE Women
WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to post a video about her future in the Stamford-based promotion. The Role Model has been absent from in-ring competition since Clash in Paris.

Bayley has been in a heated feud with her former friend, Lyra Valkyria, for months now. She has locked horns with Valkyria on several occasions in the past few weeks. Their latest match came at the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, which ended in Lyra's favor.

Since the event in Paris, The Role Model has been teasing her heel turn with several out-of-character promos. Although the former Damage CTRL member hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Clash in Paris, fans are still getting to watch her promos via vignettes.

Amid her absence from TV, Bayley recently took to Instagram to post another promo, addressing her future, saying that she did not know what her next step was in the company.

The Role Model added that she never wanted to hurt her friend, Lyra Valkyria, and wasn't sure if the latter would forgive her, as even she couldn't forgive herself.

"I don't even know what the next step is. I don't know what good this has done or if it has done anything at all, but all I know is that the last person I wanted to hurt was Lyra and I've heard a lot of people in the past where they mostly deserved it [evil laugh], but they found it in their heart to forgive me because I am a good person. So, maybe, maybe I just don't know how Lyra can find it in herself to forgive me when I can't even forgive myself," she said.
Bayley was then caught up in the middle of the voices of her evil side and her good side. At the end of the promo, The Role Model seemingly agreed with her good side, saying that she would make things right.

"[Evil Bayley voice- Oh my god. Are you finished yet? Save it for your diary.] [Angel Bayley voice- I'm really proud of you for admitting your mistakes. And I, I think you should just talk to her.] [Evil Bayley voice - Ding Dong. Hello! She said to stay the hell out of her life. So why don't you just take a hint, okay? Move on. We have to do what's best for us.] [Angel Bayley voice- And what's best for us is to make it right with her. You know what to do and you know what's in your heart.] I'll make it right. I'll make it right," she added.
Check out her Instagram post below:

Bayley sent a surprising message after AJ Lee's return to WWE

After AJ Lee's shocking return to WWE on last week's SmackDown, Bayley took to Instagram to post several pictures with the former WWE Divas Champion. In her post's caption, the former Damage CTRL member wrote that Lee was her "ROLE MODEL."

"YOUR ROLE MODELS ROLE MODEL!!!!!!!!!!!! There ain’t no stopping us now 🥰," Bayley wrote.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bayley's WWE future.

Please credit Bayley's Instagram and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

