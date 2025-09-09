Bayley claims popular WWE star is her role model

Bayley claimed that a major WWE star is her role model on social media today. The veteran has not competed in a match on television programming since teaming up with Lyra Valkyria in a loss to The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 21 edition of RAW.Meanwhile, AJ Lee returned this past Friday night on SmackDown to confront Becky Lynch for the latter's recent actions involving CM Punk. Lee's husband. She also reunited with The Role Model following her return, and the former leader of Damage CTRL took to Instagram today to claim that The Black Widow was her role model. She shared several photos of herself with Punk, AJ, and their dog Larry, and you can check them out in the post below.&quot;YOUR ROLE MODELS ROLE MODEL!!!!!!!!!!!! There ain’t no stopping us now 🥰,&quot; Bayley wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe popular star has been appearing in cryptic vignettes on RAW in recent weeks. She seemingly is hearing the voices of her previous gimmicks in her head, and Lyra Valkyria recently expressed concern for the former champion's well-being.Former WWE writer compares Bayley's new character to Bray WyattWrestling legend and former head writer of WWE, Vince Russo, recently compared Bayley's new persona on WWE television to the late Bray Wyatt's.The Eater of Worlds was beloved by the WWE Universe but tragically passed away in August 2023. Wyatt was known to reinvent himself and portrayed the iconic character of 'The Fiend' in the promotion.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo compared the 36-year-old to Bray Wyatt. He claimed that the company couldn't execute a split-personality character with Wyatt and suggested that it wouldn't work out for the former Hugger either:&quot;So, let me get this straight, bro. Think about this, Chris. They're gonna do a split personality with Bayley, when they couldn't get Bray Wyatt over. Think about that, guys. We couldn't get perhaps the smartest, most charismatic top three characters in the history of this company. We could not get this guy over. But Bayley is going to pull this off?&quot; AJ Lee will be returning to the ring after ten years at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. The three-time Divas Champion will be teaming up with CM Punk to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the event later this month in Indianapolis in a Mixed Tag Team match.