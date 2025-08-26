WWE star’s new character compared to Bray Wyatt by veteran after RAW (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt was one of WWE's most popular stars, known for his creative gimmicks. Wyatt was a master at inventing dark and spooky characters, something which many of his colleagues also believed. A WWE star is going through a major character change on screen, and they were recently compared to Wyatt.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was talking about former WWE Women's Champion Bayley's new character recently. The former hugger has been seen on screen only in vignettes for weeks now, which show her struggling to listen to the multiple voices within her.

While speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo compared Bayley's character with that of Wyatt. He claimed that WWE is trying to do a split personality character with Bayley, when they couldn't execute it properly with Bray Wyatt, who he feels was among the top three characters in the promotion's history.

"So, let me get this straight, bro. Think about this, Chris. They're gonna do a split personality with Bayley, when they couldn't get Bray Wyatt over. Think about that, guys. We couldn't get perhaps the smartest, most charismatic top three characters in the history of this company. We could not get this guy over. But Bayley is going to pull this off." Russo said.

Bray Wyatt was hugely popular with the fans, but the creative team struggled to bring his characters to life regularly. Wyatt still gained a lot of success in the promotion, both as the Wyatt Family leader and then with his Fiend character. He was in the middle of forming the 'Wyatt Six' before his untimely passing.

Wyatt spent over a decade in the company and achieved a lot during this time in the promotion. He won the WWE Championship once and the Universal title twice, while also winning both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships once.

