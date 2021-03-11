Bayley comments on Molly Holly's induction into the Hall of Fame

Bayley is one of the most successful women on the current WWE roster. The Role Model is a grand slam champion, having won every women's title currently on offer in WWE. She has also had the longest-ever reign with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Earlier today on The Bump, WWE announced that Molly Holly will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April, one week before WrestleMania 37.

Bayley was a huge wrestling fan growing up and met many current and former wrestling stars before becoming one herself. She recently shared a photo of herself meeting Edge and Victoria as a youngster, along with a picture of the trio backstage at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

I met Molly in my first year of training and I went up to her table at a convention. I told her I was training and dreamed of being in WWE someday. As I started to nervously walk away she stopped me & handed me one of her DVDs she was selling. She believed 🤍 https://t.co/N7gEnFkFcj — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 10, 2021

Following the news that Molly Holly is just weeks away from joining the Hall of Fame, SmackDown Superstar Bayley sent out the above tweet. The tweet detailed how Bayley met Molly Holly when she was first training as a wrestler, and how the multi-time champion supported her.

Bayley also shared a throwback photo with Molly Holly

OH MY GOD HERE IT IS THANK YOU https://t.co/RhUpXryTm0 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 10, 2021

Also on social media, Bayley shared a throwback photo of herself and Molly Holly, which was sent to the former SmackDown Women's Champion by a fan. The photo shows Molly Holly talking to Bayley before she became one of today's most popular WWE Superstars.

The former Women's Champion has made sporadic appearances in WWE since her transition from in-ring star to wrestling coach. Her most notable recent appearances have been in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble, and also in the 2020 Royal Rumble where she entered as her alter-ego, Mighty Molly.