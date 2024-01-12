Bayley compares current WWE rivalry to the iconic Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero encounters

WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke about her rivalry with Bianca Belair.

They have squared off in one-on-one encounters eight times since 2020. Their rivalry will continue in 2024 as they are slated to go head-to-head in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

During a recent appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, Bayley discussed the upcoming match and acknowledged the fan chatter surrounding their repeated encounters.

Drawing a parallel to the iconic rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, who produced classics despite facing each other countless times, Bayley encouraged fans to relax and enjoy the upcoming bout.

"Honestly, I know the fans are laughing at this that we’re doing this match again [between myself & Bianca Belair] and it is hilarious but it’s like, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero had a million matches together because they’re all just classics so of course, they just gotta sit down and relax and enjoy."

Despite her recent questionable win-loss record, she confidently stated her intention to defeat Belair.

"I don’t know who else I would start my year with, than Bianca Belair. I ended my year with her, I gotta start my year with her. It’s like, we’re married to each other for a while. I don’t have the best win-loss record at the moment. But it’s a new year. New year, new me, Bayley A.F. and I’m gonna beat Bianca Belair." [H/T POST WRESTLING]

Expand Tweet

Bayley reacts to massive change on WWE SmackDown

The New Year's Revolution episode of WWE SmackDown marked a return to the traditional two-man commentary booths instead of having three commentators.

Michael Cole, formerly part of both shows, is now exclusively associated with RAW, while the Friday Night show will continue featuring the duo of Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Bayley, who has a well-known rivalry with Cole, recently commented on this significant change. She stated that they won't be missing him in any way.

"We will not miss you @MichaelCole #SmackDown," Bayley wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Role Model has recently been quite vocal about her intentions, announcing her entry into this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. It will be intriguing to see if she can secure her first-ever victory in the battle royale this time.

What did you make of Bayley's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here