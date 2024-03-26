Bayley concerned by Michael Cole's behavior; calls him out of control after he curses at top WWE name

Bayley and Michael Cole share a long rivalry that has seen the star mock the veteran commentator continuously, but this time, she was left concerned about his behavior for once.

Pat McAfee has not made the most friends recently after Roman Reigns appeared on his show and decided to take shots at most people, including Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and even CM Punk. As the host of the show, McAfee is the one who will have to face the consequences of everyone Reigns took a shot at.

He was spotted backstage where he was speaking to Seth Rollins before RAW, and Michael Cole decided to post about it. Cole, who has never been the most vocal on social media, appears to have found his passion for it again, making wild posts from time to time. Each time, his colleagues, who have become used to his silence, have been taken by surprise.

This time, Cole took a shot at McAfee, saying he was kissing up to Rollins after all the shots that Reigns had taken at him, but he didn't put it quite that kindly.

"Oh.. who woulda thought.. The A**kisser is trying to talk his way out of trouble after he had Roman Reigns on his show in Seth’s home state of Iowa on Friday. Can’t wait to hear what Cody Rhodes has to say about Pat’s little “progrum” and his stooge friends"

Bayley saw the post and could not believe it, appearing concerned and saying that Cole was out of control.

"You're out of control."

CM Punk did address Pat McAfee, not Cody Rhodes like Michael Cole thought

While Cody Rhodes had his hands filled with The Rock coming out to interrupt him after he broke a WWE rule, Michael Cole's prediction came true in the form of CM Punk.

Punk noted that he'd caught Reigns' comments against him on McAfee's show, and he went on to take his own shots at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Be that as it may, fans will have to wait and see if any star actually decides to take issue with Pat McAfee.

